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The Best New Restaurants in and Around San Diego, November 2026
6 days ago
Often, readers and friends of Eater have one burning question: "Where should I eat right now?" The heatmap exists to answer that question — offering a prismatic view of what is new and notable in San Diego. While the restaurant and bar industry has faced tremendous challenges, San Diego's restaurants continue to persevere, with new and exciting openings springing up all the time. The restaurants featured on this list are typically less than six months old and give a sense of what's hot and happening around town. For restaurants that have established themselves as one of the city's best, check out Eater San Diego's Essential 38.