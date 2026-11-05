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When Gas Prices Spike, Your Grid Gets Dirtier
3 days ago
When gas prices spike, most people notice at the pump. What they don't notice is what happens to the electricity coming out of their wall. Power plants are dispatched in order of cost — cheapest first. When natural gas is cheap, gas plants run. When gas prices rise, coal becomes the cheaper option, and utilities switch. In 2025, coal consumption in the power sector jumped nine percent — the first increase in years — driven by higher gas prices and rising demand from data centers.