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Bibb County Woman Accused of Forcing Shirtless Boy, 11, to Walk in Cold as Punishment
By Meredith Yazzie,7 days ago
Amber Lynn Taylor faces a Class C felony child-abuse-torture charge in Bibb County. The criminal complaint, as described in court records cited by WBRC, alleges that she subjected an 11-year-old boy to public humiliation and physical mistreatment. What the Complaint Alleges. According to court records cited by WBRC, Taylor made...