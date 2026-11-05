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Thursday Morning Forecast: Sunny Thursday; Cooler Temps This Weekend
3 days ago
Meteorologist Ashley Renee has your 7:45 am forecast. Good morning everyone and happy Thursday! We're close to the end of another week and we're finally getting to enjoy beautiful weather. Skies were mostly cloudy from Saturday through yesterday. After the cold front moved out of our area yesterday morning, the clouds gradually disappeared as drier air settled in. The rest of our Wednesday looked very nice and today will too. Yesterday, Baton Rouge had a high of 80 degrees. This was six degrees above the average high of 74. The low temperature was 56 degrees. We reached this low temperature last night at 11:59 pm. The lowest temperature wasn't reached in the morning since the cold front had not moved through our area yet. The average low for this time of year is 51. Also, thanks to the cold front and clear skies overnight, it's a cooler morning. Temperatures are mainly in the 50s around the Greater Baton Rouge area. We'll warm up into the low 80s this afternoon, but it won't feel too humid because of the drier air in place. Enjoy the sunshine! Skies will be mainly clear tonight and overnight lows will be in the 50s. Initially, we were thinking a few isolated showers could move through with the next front on Friday. However, this will be a mainly dry frontal passage instead because there will not be enough moisture in place for rain to occur as the front moves through. This is partially because of the dry air that is still in place from Wednesday's front. Friday morning will be cool with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will be near 80 again on Friday, but the humidity will still be comfortable. Another round of cooler and drier air will flow in behind this weak front. Skies will be mostly clear on Friday night and overnight lows will be in the low 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday, but highs will only reach the upper 60s on Sunday. Mornings lows will become cooler too. Lows will only be in the 40s on Sunday through Tuesday mornings. It will feel like Fall again this weekend! Beautiful weather for all of the events that will be going on here in Baton Rouge and around southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Thanks for watching. Have a triumphant Thursday!