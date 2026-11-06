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Will Indian Auto Retail Sales Surge As Dhanteras Demand Shifts To November?
By Sambhrant Das,8 days ago
Indian auto retail sales achieved a 25.05 percent month-on-month surge in October 2026, marking the country's second-highest October volume on record as pre-festive buying and a 51 percent positive dealer outlook set up strong momentum for November deliveries. India's auto sector had a very strong sequential rebound in October 2026...