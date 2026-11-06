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Officials condemn planned Philadelphia boycott of Jewish-owned businesses as antisemitic
By DF Danny Freeman CNN,8 days ago
ATLANTA — State and local leaders have strongly condemned a protest planned for this weekend in Philadelphia that targets Jewish-owned businesses, calling it antisemitic and unacceptable. Several local activist groups promoted the protest, which is expected Sunday as a bicycle "boycott ride" past Jewish-owned restaurants in the city's Rittenhouse...