undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Gar-Field High girls' basketball coach charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old player
6 days ago
Demetrius Montrell Felder, 47, head girls' basketball coach at Gar-Field High School and assistant teacher at Beville Middle School, has been arrested and charged with five counts of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. Prince William County police allege Felder sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student-athlete during car rides in June 2026.