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Football to Host #3 CSU Pueblo for Senior Day Saturday
8 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines Football returns home to take on #3 CSU Pueblo for Senior Day on Saturday at 2 p.m. Series History CSU Pueblo is 9-0 all-time against South Dakota Mines dating back to 2016. Last season, the Rockers fell to CSU Pueblo on the road 43-0 on Aug. 28. About the ThunderWolves Coming to Rapid City, #3 CSU Pueblo holds an undefeated 9-0 record and 7-0 RMAC clip. They are averaging 45.2 points per game and holding opponents to 18.2 points per game. Last week, CSU Pueblo took down Black Hills State 38-31 in Pueblo. Quarterback Navi Bruzon had 16 completed passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns in that game. Bruzon leads the RMAC with 2,256 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. Marcellus Honeycutt Jr.'s 787 receiving yards and eight touchdowns also lead the RMAC. Jaylen Booth is atop the conference with 10.5 tackles for loss, while Carter Daniels ranks second with 10. They are first and second in sacks, respectively. About the Hardrockers South Dakota Mines is 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the conference so far this season. They have dropped three consecutive games, with their last win on Oct. 3 at Fort Lewis. The Rockers dropped a road contest to #6 Western Colorado on Oct. 31 in Gunnison. In that game, Gabe Frerichs totaled six tackles, two passes defended and one sack for the Hardrockers. Dawson Dunbar's 831 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns both lead the RMAC with two regular season games remaining. Gage Baker has passed for 1,688 yards with 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Charlie Johnson is second in the RMAC with 73 tackles in 2026. Jarin Allen ranks second in both passes defended and interceptions this season. Game Information South Dakota Mines Hardrockers (5-4, 3-4 RMAC) vs. #3 CSU Pueblo ThunderWolves (9-0, 7-0 RMAC) Date & Time: November 7, 2026 • 2 p.m. Location: O'Harra Stadium Live Coverage: Livestream | Radio | Live Stats What's Next The Hardrockers will close out the 2026 season at Chadron State on Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.