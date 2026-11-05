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Stacy L. Bogart Steps Down as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Corporate Responsibility of Winnebago Industries
3 days ago
Stacy L. Bogart left the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Corporate Responsibility at Winnebago Industries on November 5, 2026, according to an SEC filing. NameStacy L. Bogart. RoleSenior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Corporate Responsibility. CompanyWinnebago Industries. IndustryManufacturing. LocationEden Prairie, MN. MoveDeparture. DateNovember...