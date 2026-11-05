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Amanda Dupree Named Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of ePlus
3 days ago
Amanda Dupree was promoted to Chief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer of ePlus on November 5, 2026, according to an SEC filing. RoleChief Legal Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. CompanyePlus. IndustryTechnology. LocationHerndon, VA. MoveInternal promotion. DateNovember 5, 2026. Sourcean SEC filing. ePlus is elevating Deputy General Counsel Amanda Dupree...