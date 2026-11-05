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Artie Jones Named General Counsel of OHG Brands
3 days ago
Artie Jones was named General Counsel of OHG Brands on November 5, 2026, according to GlobeNewswire. OHG Brands, the newly formed franchising parent of restaurant chains including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, has named Artie Jones as General Counsel as part of its first leadership team. Jones comes from BJ’s Wholesale Club, where he was Associate General Counsel and Vice President advising on commercial deals, enterprise risk, governance, regulatory compliance, employment and litigation strategy. (Source: GlobeNewswire.)