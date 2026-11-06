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Exclusive-Silver Lake, PIF have held recent talks to buy gaming software provider Unity, sources say
By Milana Vinn, Akash SriramEcho Wang,7 days ago
NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Gaming software provider Unity Software has held recent talks to be acquired by a consortium of investors including private equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund PIF, according to people familiar with the matter, as consolidation in the video game industry continues.