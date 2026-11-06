undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sylvan Filion: “I am walking away. I have no interest in returning to racing”
By Melissa Keith,9 days ago
Hall of Fame driver withdraws request for appeal in Funtime Bayama case. On Oct. 12, 2024, Sylvain Filion announced that he had decided to dial back his driving career. “I’ll take a bit of time off, ‘til probably next summer; I’ll see from there,” he said on his way to the Woodbine Mohawk Park winner’s circle. “You know, I’m really not sure what I’m gonna do.”