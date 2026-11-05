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My Mom’s Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese
By Sheila,5 days ago
There are some recipes that never go out of style, and my mom’s homemade baked mac and cheese is one of them. This is the classic mac and cheese I grew up eating, made with simple ingredients, a rich and creamy cheese sauce, tender elbow macaroni, and a buttery Ritz cracker topping that bakes up golden brown. A combination of sharp cheddar, Monterey Jack, and Velveeta makes every bite extra cheesy and delicious. It’s the ultimate comfort food and one of those tried-and-true family recipes you’ll want to make again and again. Whether you’re serving it as a side dish for Thanksgiving dinner, bringing it to a family gathering, or making it the star of an easy dinner, this homemade baked macaroni and cheese is sure to become one of your favorite recipes, too!