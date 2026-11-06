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After a brief time away, Jason Sherman got back on stride
By Matthew Lomon,9 days ago
At an age when most kids are still figuring out what interests them, Jason Sherman was already turning his passion into a hands-on pursuit. “I started working with horses when I was 12,” said Sherman. “My dad [Bert Sherman] and I used to go to the races all the time. We’d go to the Hong Kong nights and watch Fraser Downs and everything like that and stay up till God knows when in the morning.”