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In response to Racing Into The Future by Bob Duff
By HRU Newsroom,9 days ago
I found it interesting to read Bob Duff’s articleregarding the move of the industry’s trotting jewel, the Hambletonian. While the article lays out the reasons for the move, it does not drive home the fact that this decision rests solely on The Meadowlands’ decision not to renew its contract. Meadowlands management opted not to renew the agreement that would have kept the Hambletonian in place. That is on them. No one else. The Hambletonian Society had no choice but to open the bidding process, as required by its bylaws.