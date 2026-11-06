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No. 9 LSU women crush Texas Southern 131-22 for school-record margin
9 days ago
No. 9 LSU put together a historic night at the PMAC, rolling past Texas Southern 131-22 on Thursday for a school-record 109-point margin of victory. Freshman Anna Minaeva led the Tigers with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Mikaylah Williams added 20, Jada Williams scored 18 with four 3-pointers, and ZaKiyah Johnson had 17. MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 15 points, five steals and four blocks, while Grace Knox scored 15 and Lola Lampley added 10 — seven LSU players in double figures.