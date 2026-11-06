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Lamar outlasts Nicholls volleyball in four sets, 3-1
9 days ago
Nicholls volleyball dropped a four-set Southland match at Lamar on Thursday, falling 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 26-24) in Beaumont. Kera Arrington led the Colonels with 16 kills. Maya Schirmer hit .357 with five kills and 4.5 blocks, while setters Isabella Padilla and Jenna Cicherski combined for 32 assists and six service aces. Nicholls took the second set 25-17 but could not close out a tight fourth set that reached 24-24 before Lamar finished on Arrington’s attack error.