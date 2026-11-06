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HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Bishop Dwenger football takes down East Noble, Carroll demolishes Homestead
By Andy NewmanNia Hinson,9 days ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Bishop Dwenger came out on top over undefeated East Noble to secure its second straight Class 4A Sectional title 35-14. Drew O’Neill led the way for the Saints on the ground with 101 yards rushing and touchdown which came on a 71 yard house call. Dwenger will now prepare for a matchup with Muncie Central in the Regional round.