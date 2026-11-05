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BCSO deputy indicted, Flooding emergency, Calm weather, ACS chief, River of Lights
3 days ago
[1] Former BCSO deputy indicted in connection to federal DWI corruption investigation - The federal indictment filed on Tuesday accused BCSO Deputy Paul Jessen Jr. of being among the APD officers and BCSO deputies who took bribes in order to miss court dates so that DWI charges would be dropped against suspected drunk drivers. According to the indictment, from March 2018 to early 2024, Jessen worked with Attorney Thomas Clear III and his former paralegal Rick Mendez to target drunk driving suspects. The indictment claimed that Jessen was concerned about taking cash, so he was paid in items that included a Pit Boss Pro-Series Grill, a flat-screen TV, and a Craftsman tool chest. Jessen was also paid with free legal services, gift cards, and hotel rooms. Earlier this year, a jury convicted Jessen after he tipped off a drug dealer who was under federal surveillance. BCSO said he was fired in September.