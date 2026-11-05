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Pirates Undefeated Season Comes to an End in Level Three of Playoffs
By Liam Statz,6 days ago
(KWMN)- The #1 seeded Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates fell 21-25 to the River Ridge Timberwolves, and their playoff run comes to an end. The Timberwolves scored on their very first drive of the game, traveling 66 yards and punching it in from the one. The Pirates answered back immediately. CFC started their drive at their own 34, with Ethan Holzer hauling in a 19-yard pass to extend the drive over mid-field. After a huge sack from the Timberwolves, the Pirates faced a long 4th down at the River Ride 31. CFC went for it, with Parker Kujak finding Maverick Arneson for a 31-yard touchdown pass for a tie game at 7-7. The Timberwolves would fumble on the kick return, with the Pirates recovering at River Ridges’ own 39-yard line with under 1 minute to go in the first quarter. Kujak would launch one deep down-field for Ethan Holzer, who made a shoulder catch for 38 yards that put CFC at the one, where Aidan Lisowski stepped into the endzone for the Pirates lead, 14-7.