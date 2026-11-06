undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
20 Skills New York Apartment Dogs Need For Elevators, Shared Hallways, And Crowded Sidewalks
By Oscar Kellerman,8 days ago
Life with a dog in New York means sharing tight spaces every single day. Your pup meets neighbors in hallways, strangers in elevators, and crowds on busy sidewalks. The good news is that a few practical skills make all of it calmer and safer. Think of this as friendly advice from someone who has walked these same city blocks.