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Business and Management
6 days ago
Contact a Pensacola State College Advisor, this program's Department Head, or Program Contact for assistance in planning your program of study. The Dr. Marjan Mazza Bachelor of Applied Science in Business and Management degree, Hospitality and Tourism Management Concentration, provides access to the student who wish to advance to a higher level supervisory and management position within the hospitality and tourism industry. The upper-level coursework will broaden the student’s knowledge in applied management practices and will prepare the student for supervisory and management opportunities. The preferred degree pathway for this concentration is the Associate in Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management or the Associate in Science in Culinary Arts. Each student is strongly encouraged to consult an advisor prior to course registration.