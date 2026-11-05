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Who's Who in La Bola Negra: Cast & Character Guide
By /uk/author/charlotte-colombo,5 days ago
La Bola Negra (The Black Ball) is, undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated films of the year. Following on from its 20-minute standing ovation at Cannes, it made history as the first Netflix film to win the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) People’s Choice Award. As well as this, it was the first foreign-language film to win this accolade in fifteen years.