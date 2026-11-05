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Raleigh County Man Accused of Shooting Brother
By Eddie Souza,2 days ago
Charleston General Hospital — Hospital Where Injured Brother Treated. A Raleigh County man is accused of shooting his brother. West Virginia State Police responded to a shots-fired call after receiving reports that a man had shot his brother, as reported by Lootpress, which detailed the allegations in a criminal complaint. When authorities arrived, they found the injured man sitting on a porch; he had fled the residence after the shooting. Troopers detained the other man at the residence without incident, the outlet reported.
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