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Iman Shumpert pushes back on shorter NBA season, points to conditioning and style of play
By Sam Amico,9 days ago
Iman Shumpert isn’t convinced the NBA needs fewer games. He thinks it needs a closer look at how players prepare for them and what happens once they’re on the floor. The former Cavaliers guard pushed back on calls to shorten the 82-game season, arguing for better conditioning and changes to the way the game is played, according to a summary and video shared by Bassey on X.