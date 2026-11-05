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Obituary: Herbert Blomstedt, Conductor with a Seven-decade Career, 99
2 days ago
In Wednesday’s (11/4) Guardian (U.K.), Imogen Tilden writes, “The conductor Herbert Blomstedt has died aged 99. His career stretched over an extraordinary seven decades and he continued to conduct and tour into his late 90s; his final concert was earlier this year [with the San Francisco Symphony], aged 98. Born in Massachusetts, U.S., in July 1927 to Swedish parents, the musician grew up in Sweden and Finland. His conducting tutors included Igor Markevitch, Jean Morel and Leonard Bernstein. He made his conducting debut with the Stockholm Philharmonic in 1954. Posts that followed included principal conductor of Oslo Philharmonic (1962-68), and a decade in the same role with Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra (1967-77). He led the Staatskapelle Dresden from 1975 to 1985 and was music director of the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra from 1985 to 1995. He worked with the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra from 1998 to 2005, and in the final two decades of his life, developed a close relationship with London’s Philharmonia … The last concert Blomstedt conducted was in May in San Francisco, where he was the symphony orchestra’s conductor laureate. However he was very frail, and his performance (of Mahler 9) had to be halted temporarily … Blomstedt was honorary conductor of the Bamberg Symphony, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Danish National Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo’s NHK Symphony, Swedish Radio Symphony, Staatskapelle Dresden, Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Norrköping Symphony Orchestra…. He died at his home in Gothenburg, Sweden.”