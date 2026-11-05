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Dallas Symphony’s Meyerson Symphony Center Honored by Texas Society of Architects
2 days ago
In the Fall 2026 issue of Texas Architect, Murrye Bernard writes, “Buildings earn their reputations slowly, as they are tested by time, use, and the changing needs of the communities they serve. The Texas Society of Architects’ 25-Year Award recognizes projects that have demonstrated enduring architectural significance and lasting value to their communities. This year, the Society has singled out the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas for this honor. Since opening, the Meyerson, designed by I. M. Pei and Partners, has become one of Texas’s most enduring civic institutions. Home to the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and a cornerstone of the Dallas Arts District, its influence extends well beyond the concert hall…. Completed in 1989, the Meyerson was the only concert hall realized by the Pritzker Prize–winning Pei. The architect reimagined the traditional shoebox concert hall by rotating it 26 degrees from the street grid and embracing it on three sides with a curving glass lobby. Its limestone and glass exterior established a distinctive civic presence while helping catalyze the growth of the Dallas Arts District … Pei explained at the building’s opening: ‘It starts with the concept. The building should look like it is based on the music.’ ”