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Lockheed Martin Settles Race Bias Claims Over Pay Program for $29.5M
By Rory Hart,8 days ago
Lockheed Martin has agreed to pay about $29.5 million to resolve federal allegations that its diversity practices disadvantaged white employees in pay, hiring and promotion, HR Dive reported. The Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced the two-part settlement on November 3. The company, based in Bethesda, Maryland,...