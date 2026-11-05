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First Annual Recovery Walk Brings Hope in Every Step to Berea Community School 🌅
By Chad Hembree,5 days ago
We have a lot of events in Berea that get a lot of attention. This one deserves its own. The First Annual Recovery Walk: Hope in Every Step is Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Berea Community School, 116 Jane St., Berea, KY. Participants are asked to meet in the school parking lot at 9:00 a.m. to line up and get organized before the walk starts. That 9:00 a.m. meet time comes from the organizers’ Facebook event page.