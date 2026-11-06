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Graniero Denies No. 1 Lake Erie, Sends Men’s Soccer to G-MAC Championship
8 days ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio – Kentucky Wesleyan goalkeeper Matteo Graniero is the hero this evening after his three straight saves in a penalty shootout denied No.1-seed and hosts Lake Erie Storm (11-4-4, 10-2-2 G-MAC) to send Kentucky Wesleyan men's soccer (9-4-5, 7-3-4 Great Midwest Athletic Conference) to the G-MAC Championship for the third year in a row. The Panthers earned a 1-1 draw with the Storm after two periods of extra time and earned the title opportunity after spot kicks.