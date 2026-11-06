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Coon Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Asks Judges To Drop Charges
9 days ago
A Coon Rapids man accused of murdering a 5-year-old girl in August, has asked a Cass County judge to dismiss the charge on Wednesday. According to Forum News Service, the motion comes after the public defender for Zachary Todd Anderson, 26, filed a motion on March 24th, asking the judge to dismiss murder charges, suppress evidence gathered during the investigation or move his trial to another county.
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