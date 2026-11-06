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Bengals Snap Utah Tech's 16-Match Winning Streak with Thrilling 3-1 Victory
9 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State volleyball delivered a statement victory Thursday night, taking down top ranked Utah Tech 3-1 (25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 29-27) inside Reed Gym. The Trailblazers entered the matchup riding a 16-match winning streak, the longest in the nation, and had yet to lose in Big Sky Conference play this season at 12-0. The Bengals handed Utah Tech its first conference loss of the year and snapped its winning streak.