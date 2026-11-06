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Setna iO acquires four A320-200 airframes for parts recovery
By Nancy. M,8 days ago
Setna iO has acquired four Airbus A320-200 airframes previously operated by Spirit Airlines, expanding its inventory of components for the global aviation aftermarket. All four aircraft were manufactured in 2010 and are scheduled for disassembly in Goodyear, Arizona. The airframes are equipped with upgraded internal rotables and flight control surfaces, providing additional material for recovery.