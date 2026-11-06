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Arkansas vs. Northwestern State: WBB Preview, Tipoff and Stream
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Arkansas and Northwestern State both enter Friday’s Elementary Day matchup after opening the season with record-setting wins. Arkansas’ 127-48 victory over LSU New Orleans set program records for points and turnovers forced, while Northwestern State won 120-40 behind a school-record 20 3-pointers. The Razorbacks host the game at Bud Walton Arena, where they have won all 14 of their Elementary Day games.