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How to Know When Your Family Has Outgrown Its Space
By momeefriendanne,8 days ago
A home can feel too small long before every room is technically full. Toys spill into walkways, the kitchen table doubles as a homework station and family members struggle to find a quiet corner. Those frustrations may point to a space problem, but they can also come from clutter or a layout that no longer works. Before you decide to move, look closely at how your household uses its current home and what may change over the next few years.