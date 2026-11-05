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Presidents, Bullfighters, and California—Elaine de Kooning Painted Whatever She Wanted
7 days ago
In the history books, Elaine de Kooning is often eclipsed by her husband, the famed painter Willem. This fate befell the women in the Abstract Expressionist movement, including Lee Krasner, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler, who became known as the "Ninth Street Women," all of whom received their flowers after decades of being overshadowed by their male counterparts. But you simply cannot tell the story of mid-century art—and Abstract Expressionism—without Elaine.