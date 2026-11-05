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Justin Bonura Explains Down-Payment Assistance Options for New Jersey First-Time Homebuyers
8 days ago
"Justin Bonura"Denville-based CrossCountry Mortgage branch manager encourages buyers and Realtors to review eligibility early, with NJHMFA assistance totalling up to $22,000 for qualifying first-generation buyers. November 5, 2026 - Denville, N.J - For first-time homebuyers in New Jersey, saving for a down payment and closing costs can be a major...