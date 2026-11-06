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Moose and two calves hit on Hwy 24, all three euthanized
8 days ago
(CASCADE, Colo.) — A cow moose and her two calves were hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 24 near Cascade on Thursday, Nov. 5, and all three had to be humanely euthanized. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) posted on social media shortly after 7:45 p.m. on Thursday and said wildlife officers were on scene following a multi-vehicle crash involving a cow moose and her two calves on Highway 24 near Cascade. CPW said initially, only one moose was hit, and although wildlife officers tried to protect the remaining two, passing vehicles also hit the other two.