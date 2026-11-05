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Survey Reveals 45% of PC Gamers Cleaned Systems Within the Last Six Months
By Marques,5 days ago
Recent data suggests a sharp divide in how PC gamers maintain their hardware, revealing that while a significant portion of the community adheres to professional-grade cleaning schedules, nearly just as many have lost track of the last time they opened their case. According to a weekly poll of PC Gamer readers finalized on November 5, 45% of respondents reported cleaning or dusting their rigs within the last six months.