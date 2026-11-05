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TikTok Debuts Standalone Shopping App in Southeast Asia
5 days ago
TikTok has launched a standalone “TikTok Shop” consumer application in select Southeast Asian markets, marking a strategic pivot toward a dedicated e-commerce experience separate from its primary social media feed. The app, which appeared on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on November 5, 2026, is currently available to users in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.