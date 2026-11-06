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Phiri leads women's basketball in fourth-quarter comeback win over Dartmouth
9 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass.- A career-scoring night by sophomore guard Colleen Phiri helped the Holy Cross women's basketball team overcome a seven point fourth-quarter deficit to earn its second win of the season, defeating Dartmouth 49-46 at Hart Center Arena on Thursday, Nov. 5. Despite trailing for nearly 27 minutes of total game time Holy Cross rallies improve to 2-0, its best start to a season since 2013, while Dartmouth falls to 1-1. Phiri led all scorers with a career-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, also bringing in a new personal best eight boards, a pair of steals and an assist. Phiri has recorded double-digits in her first two games so far on The Hill.