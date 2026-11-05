undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
K-38 Consulting Launches Year-End Financial Readiness Program for Healthcare Practices, Law Firms, Real Estate Companies and Contractors
7 days ago
K-38 Consulting launches its Year-End Financial Readiness Program to help healthcare practices, law firms, real estate companies, contractors, and consumer brands prepare for 2027. The program combines year-end accounting cleanup, tax planning, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and CFO support to help business owners improve financial accuracy and make informed decisions before critical deadlines.