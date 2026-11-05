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Cruz Hearing Care Highlights Emotional Impact of Untreated Hearing Loss With New Community Awareness Initiative
7 days ago
""Too often, hearing loss is treated as a minor annoyance rather than something that can fundamentally reshape a person's daily experience. Our goal is to change that conversation and help families understand that addressing hearing concerns is about preserving connection, independence, and emotional well-being." — Spokesperson, Cruz Hearing Care"Cruz Hearing Care has launched a community awareness initiative focused on the emotional and social consequences of untreated hearing loss among older adults. The effort aims to reframe public understanding by emphasizing the connections between hearing difficulties, isolation, and diminished quality of life, while making professional evaluations accessible through free insurance consultations and flexible service options.