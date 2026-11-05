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Locksmith Newark Ohio publishes hiring checklist for Licking County residents, noting Ohio has no statewide locksmith license and pointing to Ohio Attorney General guidance on bait-and-switch scams
7 days ago
""Ohio does not license locksmiths, so there is no state card to ask for when someone shows up at your door. That puts the burden on the questions you ask before the work starts. Get the business name, get the price in writing, and check for complaints with the Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau. Those steps take a few minutes, and they are the best protection a Newark resident has while standing outside a locked house or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith Newark Ohio."Locksmith Newark Ohio has published a checklist to help Newark and Licking County residents vet a locksmith, since Ohio has no statewide locksmith license, drawing on Ohio Attorney General and Better Business Bureau guidance on bait pricing.