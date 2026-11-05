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Hornberger Verbitsky PC Launches Comprehensive Video Law Library to Help Long Island Residents Understand Divorce and Family Law
8 days ago
""We know that people facing divorce and family law issues often have urgent questions and limited access to straightforward answers. Our video law library was created to bridge that gap by presenting important legal concepts in a format that is easy to follow and available at any time. We want individuals to feel more informed and prepared as they consider their next steps." - Robert E. Hornberger, Esq., managing partner of The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C."The Long Island Divorce & Family Law Group, Hornberger Verbitsky, P.C. has introduced a video law library on its website, offering accessible legal information on divorce and family law topics. The new resource is designed to help individuals better understand legal processes and their options before consulting with an attorney.