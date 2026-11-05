undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
K-38 Consulting Publishes 2026 Guide to the Best Fractional CFOs for Medical Practices
7 days ago
"New comparison evaluates seven fractional CFO firms on healthcare focus, revenue cycle depth, provider economics, team model and public evidence, with published pricing where available"K-38 Consulting, a Raleigh-based provider of outsourced and fractional CFO services, has published 7 Best Fractional CFOs for Medical Practices in 2026, a free guide that helps physician groups and medical practice owners compare fractional CFO firms. The guide covers Anders CPAs + Advisors, Inglewood Advisory, K-38 Consulting, Koen Advisors, Northstar Financial Advisory, Rehmann and The Healthcare CFO, listed alphabetically.