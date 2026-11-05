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K-38 Consulting Expands Industry-Specialist CFO Teams for SaaS, Biotech, CPG and E-commerce Companies Heading Into 2027
7 days ago
"K-38 Consulting announces expanded industry-specialist fractional CFO teams for SaaS, biotech, CPG, and e-commerce companies preparing for 2027. The teams provide sector-specific budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, controller support, and fundraising preparation to help growth-stage businesses strengthen financial planning and make informed decisions."K-38 Consulting announces expanded industry-specialist fractional CFO teams for SaaS, biotech, CPG, and e-commerce companies preparing for 2027. The teams provide sector-specific budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, controller support, and fundraising preparation to help growth-stage businesses strengthen financial planning and make informed decisions.