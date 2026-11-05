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Locksmith South FL releases hiring checklist for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach residents after Florida law ends county locksmith licensing and a statewide licensing bill stalls in Tallahassee
7 days ago
""For years, a Miami-Dade resident could ask a locksmith for a county license and know that someone had run a background check. That safeguard is gone, and the state has not replaced it, so the questions customers ask on the phone now carry more weight than ever. A written price, a real business name and a look at identification at the door take a few minutes, and they are the best protection anyone has while standing outside a locked home or car," said a spokesperson for Locksmith South FL."Locksmith South FL has published a checklist to help Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach residents vet a locksmith and avoid bait pricing, now that Miami-Dade County no longer issues locksmith licenses under Florida's occupational licensing law.