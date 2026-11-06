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Good Life Pizza Co. Expands Pizza Catering in Phoenix East Valley with On-Site Pop-Up Pizzeria Experience
9 days ago
“The best moments in life happen when people gather together. We want every host and guest to enjoy a slice of the Good Life," Tim Palmer, Founder of Good Life Pizza Co. What began with Tim Palmer and Shayleen Palmer’s love of gathering family and friends around good food has grown into Good Life Pizza Co., a family-owned catering business serving the Phoenix East Valley. By setting up a pop-up pizzeria on-site, they bring handmade, Neapolitan-style pizza to weddings, private parties, corporate events, and community gatherings, allowing guests to watch their pizzas being prepared fresh on-site.